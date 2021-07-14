Storm photos and videos: Tornadoes in North Iowa during a stormy Wednesday

Tornado earlier this evening near Rockford, IA.

Video sent in by @KIMTNews3 viewer Todd Humberg. #IAwx @NWSLaCrosse pic.twitter.com/C55hEUjn71

Just south of Highway 18, 4 miles east of Nora Springs. Photo courtesy of Heather Pape. Just south of Highway 18, 4 miles east of Nora Springs. Photo courtesy of Heather Pape. — Aaron White (@AaronWhiteTV) July 15, 2021

T-storms will continue into the evening hours. The storms appear to be transitioning to more heavy rain. The threat for strong/severe in our area continues greatest over parts of northeast IA & southwest WI. Residents should remain weather aware this evening. #iawx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/i2jPeVqR6n — NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) July 14, 2021

Tornadoes were spotted on the ground near the Avenue of the Saints on Wednesday near Nora Springs.

The tornado was spotted just south of the avenue north of Rockford.

* At 609 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Charles City, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

* The tornado will be near... Ionia around 625 PM CDT. New Hampton around 635 PM CDT. Lawler around 650 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include County Roads B 33 And T 76, Boyd, Chickasaw, New Hampton Airport, Bassett, Highway 18 And County V 18 and County Roads B 54 And V 56. TORNADO...OBSERVED HAIL...<.75IN

To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

If you have any storm photos, please email them to news@kimt.com!

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

ROAD CONDITIONS: Click Here

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

CLOSINGS: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn

WEATHER APP: iOS | Android