StormTeam3 visits Washington Elementary School

The StormTeam3 tour rolls along, this time at Washington Elementary School

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 5:47 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

Earlier today, our StormTeam3 Meteorologists visited Washington Elementary School for second iteration of the StormTeam3 Weather Tour. We visited Mrs. Seefelt's class - along with some other students - and taught them a bit behind the science and safety of severe weather. What are clouds made of? How are tornadoes formed? How can we stay safe during a severe weather situation? All that and more. 

3rd graders Aubrey and Keeden said they learned that to stay safe during a tornado, its best to move into the interior of your house. Towards the basement, or windowless closets and bathrooms. 

We also had some fun experiments for the kids. In one experiment, we combined liquid nitrogen with hot water to make an instantaneous cloud. In another we used a van der graph machine - a device that generates electricity - to make Mrs. Seenfelt's hair stand up.

Mrs. Seenfelt said that it was fantastic to have the presentation, calling it great to be watch the kids see hands on science experiments and a chance to learn about real careers in the field. She expects to form some projects for the students later this year surrounding the presentation. 

We will be at Elton Hills Elementary next week.

