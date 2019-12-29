Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

StormTeam3: Winter Weather on tap as storm enters phase two

The rain has moved out, here comes the snow.

Posted: Dec 29, 2019 4:23 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

Photo Gallery 7 Images

Phase 2 of the ongoing winter storm has begun. The warm air and rain present Sunday morning is moving out. Cold air is now wrapping in from the left side of the storm. Temperatures will drop from the mid 40s Sunday morning all the way to the mid 20s Sunday night. A drizzle and a small flurry will be possible Sunday as dry air will reduce precipitation from the onslaught of rain on Saturday.

As the low pressure center of the storm moves east Sunday night, roads and any other wet surfaces will begin to freeze as temperatures continue to drop. On/off snow begins at this time and will continue on through Monday. Driving conditions will poor during this time with slippery roads, snow, and winds gusting to 35mph. Snowfall accumulations look to be 1-3 inches. Some banding features on the storm's backside present Monday afternoon could push snowfall accumulations to around 4 inches near Rochester and Winona.

A Winter Weather Advisory for Southern Minnesota and parts of Northern Iowa will go into effect at midnight Sunday and last through all of Monday. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Snow in store for Monday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Minimum tobacco purchase age raised to 21

Image

Travelers deal with winter road conditions

Image

Saturday's hoop highlights from the Rotary Holiday Classic

Image

Reflecting on the water leak at the Rochester Public Library

Image

Helping the homeless during the holidays

Image

Century wins Kiwanis Hockey Festival

Image

Sean Weather 12/28

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part two

Image

Sports Overtime: highlights and scores from Friday

Image

Ice fishing going strong despite warm temps

Community Events