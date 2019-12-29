StormTeam3: Winter Weather on tap as storm enters phase two

Phase 2 of the ongoing winter storm has begun. The warm air and rain present Sunday morning is moving out. Cold air is now wrapping in from the left side of the storm. Temperatures will drop from the mid 40s Sunday morning all the way to the mid 20s Sunday night. A drizzle and a small flurry will be possible Sunday as dry air will reduce precipitation from the onslaught of rain on Saturday.

As the low pressure center of the storm moves east Sunday night, roads and any other wet surfaces will begin to freeze as temperatures continue to drop. On/off snow begins at this time and will continue on through Monday. Driving conditions will poor during this time with slippery roads, snow, and winds gusting to 35mph. Snowfall accumulations look to be 1-3 inches. Some banding features on the storm's backside present Monday afternoon could push snowfall accumulations to around 4 inches near Rochester and Winona.

A Winter Weather Advisory for Southern Minnesota and parts of Northern Iowa will go into effect at midnight Sunday and last through all of Monday.