StormTeam3: Winter Storm Watch Issued Ahead of Tuesday Snow

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch.

Posted: Nov 24, 2019 3:25 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch ahead of Tuesday evenings anticipated winter storm. The storm will begin Tuesday afternoon - evening, and end Wednesday morning.

There is the potential for areas to see 4-8 inches of snow accumulation overnight as the storm progresses. A top this, winds will be gusting between 35-45 mph, making for very hazardous driving conditions. These are potentially blizzard conditions that can be expected. Now is the time to begin considering contingency plans if you are expecting to travel Tuesday night and Wednesday. 

There is a possibility that the storm system tracks further south than anticipated. If so, this would greatly reduce snow accumulations, but strong and gusty wind could still be expected. T

We will know more as the storm system begins to develop tomorrow.

A winter storm watch means that there exists the possibility for hazardous winter storm conditions. This watch will end Wednesday at noon. It will be upgraded to a warning later if hazardous conditions are expected to occur soon or are occurring.

Stay tuned for all the latest.

