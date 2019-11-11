StormTeam3: Wind Chills near zero to start the week

Photo Gallery 2 Images
Be sure to bundle up and limit time outdoors today.
An arctic cold blast and strong winds out of the north have brought us some truly February like windchills. Wind chills throughout Monday will hover near zero degrees.
Overnight, raw temperatures will drop to close to zero degrees, and the wind chills will drop even further to around -15 degrees. Be sure to limit time outdoors today, and too bundle up as much as possible.
