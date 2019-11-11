Clear

StormTeam3: Wind Chills near zero to start the week

A potentially record-breaking cold snap is here.

Be sure to bundle up and limit time outdoors today.

An arctic cold blast and strong winds out of the north have brought us some truly February like windchills. Wind chills throughout Monday will hover near zero degrees.

Overnight, raw temperatures will drop to close to zero degrees, and the wind chills will drop even further to around -15 degrees. Be sure to limit time outdoors today, and too bundle up as much as possible.

Mason City
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 0°
Albert Lea
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 0°
Austin
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 6°
Charles City
Few Clouds
16° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -1°
Rochester
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -2°
January like temperatures will hold for the next few days
