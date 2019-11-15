Clear

StormTeam3: Watching for slick roads this weekend

We are tracking a chance for slick roads Sunday morning

Posted: Nov 15, 2019 7:15 AM
Updated: Nov 15, 2019 8:34 AM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

After temperatures warm Friday and Saturday into the upper 30s, a developing cold front swinging through on Saturday will disturb the now warmer atmosphere, and will likely drop a mix of some scattered snow and rain early Sunday morning. 

Where exactly will this wintery mix fall? It could be everywhere across the area, or it could be nowhere. The most likely outcome will be some places getting snow/rain while others won't. We will know more tonight and tomorrow morning, but we do know that the temperature will be just right that should any precipitation fall, it could lead to some slippery roads Sunday morning.

We are tracking this forecast.

Mason City
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 38°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 34°
Rochester
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 36°
Average Temps on the way
