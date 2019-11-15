StormTeam3: Watching for slick roads this weekend

After temperatures warm Friday and Saturday into the upper 30s, a developing cold front swinging through on Saturday will disturb the now warmer atmosphere, and will likely drop a mix of some scattered snow and rain early Sunday morning.

Where exactly will this wintery mix fall? It could be everywhere across the area, or it could be nowhere. The most likely outcome will be some places getting snow/rain while others won't. We will know more tonight and tomorrow morning, but we do know that the temperature will be just right that should any precipitation fall, it could lead to some slippery roads Sunday morning.

We are tracking this forecast.