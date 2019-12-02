StormTeam3: Watching for Black Ice Monday

Colder temperatures combined with a wet weekend are allowing for patches of black ice to develop on roads this morning and today. This is especially true for bridges and overpasses, along with less traveled roads and backroads. The National Weather Service has issued a special statement today advising cautious travel as black ice can be difficult to see. Most of the black ice will likely melt tomorrow when temps peak above freezing.
