StormTeam 3 Tour at George W. Gibbs in Rochester

The StormTeam 3 Tour was out again on their 16th trip of the school year - this time in Rochester. Chief Meteorologist Chris Nelson, Meteorologist Sara Knox, and Meteorologist Sean Macaday visited George W. Gibbs Elementary School for the second time and spoke to 350 kids about the fun of weather. Four interactive weather experiments, severe weather topics, and tons of fun were experienced today. If you're interested in a spot at your school for this Tour, please email the team at weather@kimt.com.