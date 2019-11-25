StormTeam3: Winter Storm Warning in effect Tuesday into Wednesday

On Monday, the National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of Southern Minnesota and parts of Northern Iowa. This warning signifies that dangerous winter storm conditions are soon expected to occur. In this case, we are anticipating a strong winter storm moving through Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning.

Large swaths of 5-10 inches of snow are expected to fall overnight Tuesday, while winds will be gusting above 40mph late Tuesday through Wednesday. This will make for dangerous driving and outdoors conditions as visibility will be severely reduced and roads will quickly become slippery. At the top end of what is possible, conditions on Tuesday night even have the potential to be classified as a blizzard.

There is good certainty that the snow will begin Tuesday afternoon (5-10pm), and end by around noon (9am-2pm) Wednesday. There is also good certainty that this storm has the capability to drop a lot of snow in a short amount of time given the large amount of moisture that will be present in the atmosphere.

One area of contention in the forecasts is the placement of the rain/snow line. Some areas on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning will be warm enough for precipitation to be rain, but the line between rain vs. snow is very thin. As of Monday afternoon, there is good confidence that most of Northeastern Iowa and a sliver of the southeasternmost part of Minnesota will see some rain. Keep in mind though, that any small deviation in where this rain/snow line sits could mean the difference between seeing half an inch of snow, and 6+ inches of snow. The margin is that thin. Some computer models show Mason City Iowa receiving 1 inch of snow, and others show 10 inches.

Winter Storm Warning

...HOLIDAY TRAVEL WILL BE BE SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY DUE TO HEAVY SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW... .A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for portions of southwest, south central, and east central Minnesota, and all of west central Wisconsin starting late Tuesday afternoon, and continuing through Wednesday morning. The warning includes areas along the Buffalo Ridge in west central Minnesota, and areas southeast of a line from Redwood Falls, to Hutchinson, Clearwater, Princeton and Rush City in Minnesota. Snowfall totals of 6 or more inches are likely in the warned area, with locally higher amounts possible. In addition, gusty northeast winds Tuesday night will shift to the northwest Wednesday, resulting in areas of blowing snow. Travel could be significantly impacted through at least Wednesday morning. Due to some uncertainties in the snowfall amounts, a Winter Storm Watch remains in effect Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning north of the Minnesota River from Granite Falls to St. Cloud and Milaca. Snowfall totals of 6 or more inches are still possible in the watch area. Snow will develop across southern Minnesota late Tuesday afternoon and spread northeastward across southern, and east central Minnesota, and into west central Wisconsin Tuesday night. The snow will be heavy at times. Snow will end from west to east Wednesday morning, but blowing snow could continue into the afternoon. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

...Strong Winter Storm with Heavy Snow and Potent Winds to Impact Western and Northern Iowa Late Tuesday into Wednesday Morning... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Moderate to heavy Snow and strong north to northwest winds. Near Blizzard conditions are expected in far northern Iowa. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Highest amounts will be near the Minnesota border. Winds gusting from 35 to 45 mph with a few of up to 50 mph.

...Strong Winter Storm with Heavy Snow and Potent Winds to Impact Western and Northern Iowa Late Tuesday into Wednesday Morning... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Moderate snow and some light mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

...Hazardous Travel Expected Tuesday Night into Wednesday... .A winter storm will result in hazardous driving conditions Tuesday night into Wednesday with significant snowfall for much of the area. A band of 5 to locally 10 inches of accumulation is expected across portions of north-central Iowa, southeast Minnesota, and west-central into north-central Wisconsin. In addition, gusty winds will result in some blowing snow and poor visibility. As precipitation tapers off Wednesday morning, some areas could see a brief period of light freezing drizzle which may result in a light glaze of ice. There will be a sharp cutoff to the southern edge of the accumulating snow, and where this transition zone sets up will determine which areas see more snow versus rain. A slight shift in storm track or a slight variation in temperature will have big impacts on storm total snowfall. If you plan to travel Tuesday night or Wednesday, allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination, pack an emergency kit, and monitor the latest forecast. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. A light glaze of ice possible. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. A light glaze of ice possible. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. A light light glaze of ice possible. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Howard and Floyd Counties.

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. A light light glaze of ice possible. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

...Hazardous Travel Expected Tuesday Night into Wednesday... .A winter storm will result in hazardous driving conditions Tuesday night into Wednesday with significant snowfall for much of the area. A band of 5 to locally 10 inches of accumulation is expected across portions of north-central Iowa, southeast Minnesota, and west-central into north-central Wisconsin. In addition, gusty winds will result in some blowing snow and poor visibility. As precipitation tapers off Wednesday morning, some areas could see a brief period of light freezing drizzle which may result in a light glaze of ice. There will be a sharp cutoff to the southern edge of the accumulating snow, and where this transition zone sets up will determine which areas see more snow versus rain. A slight shift in storm track or a slight variation in temperature will have big impacts on storm total snowfall. If you plan to travel Tuesday night or Wednesday, allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination, pack an emergency kit, and monitor the latest forecast. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. A light glaze of ice possible. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

