StormTeam3: Very Light and Brief Flurries in S Minnesota

Very brief flurries are expected in parts of Southern Minnesota this morning.

Posted: Dec 3, 2019 9:09 AM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

On Tuesday morning, despite clear skies and expected sunny conditions, an overachieving disturbance in the atmosphere has begun producing very light flurries in Southern Minnesota. These flurries should pass briefly through Rochester, and other parts of Dodge, Mower, and Fillmore counties. Skies should clear later this afternoon as the disturbance passes. No accumulation is expected.

