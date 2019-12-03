Photo Gallery 1 Images
On Tuesday morning, despite clear skies and expected sunny conditions, an overachieving disturbance in the atmosphere has begun producing very light flurries in Southern Minnesota. These flurries should pass briefly through Rochester, and other parts of Dodge, Mower, and Fillmore counties. Skies should clear later this afternoon as the disturbance passes. No accumulation is expected.
Related Content
- StormTeam3: Very Light and Brief Flurries in S Minnesota
- StormTeam3: Isolated flurries and rain Friday
- StormTeam3: Saturday Storms Intensifying
- StormTeam3: Clouds Clearing Thursday
- Stormteam3: Northern Lights to be seen this weekend
- StormTeam3: Tracking light snow on a cold Wednesday
- StormTeam3: Beneficial rain is coming
- StormTeam3 visits Washington Elementary School
- 3rd period flurry leads to Bruins win
- StormTeam3: Chance for rain into this weekend
Scroll for more content...