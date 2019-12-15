StormTeam3: Very Light Snow Showers This Afternoon

Photo Gallery 1 Images
On Sunday afternoon, some very light snow showers were occurring across portions of northern Iowa, and even stretching slightly into Southern Minnesota. These snow showers are an extension of a heavier snow system to the south near Southern Iowa and Missouri.
These snow showers will not lead to any accumulation today, and will move out by midnight at the very latest. Only trace amounts of snow are possible on some surfaces and roads.
As of now, we are not forecasting any more snow for the remainder of the week. However, very light and brief snow events (like today) will be a possibility on occasion as the weather pattern shifts over the course of the week.
