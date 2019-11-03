StormTeam3: Tracking the seasons first snow accumulations Tuesday night

While parts of the country have already received hefty snowfall totals this season (and its only early November). we here in Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa have yet to see snowfall accumulate on the ground. It looks like we may see our first this coming Tuesday night.

Due to a kink in the jet stream, there will be an enhanced chance of precipitation on Tuesday night as the kink passes overhead. With temperatures running close to 20 degrees below normal for the week ahead, it will be cold enough for any precipitation to be snow.

Ahead of the snow on Tuesday, winds above the surface out of the south will carry moisture into the region that will feed snowfall Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Snowfall is expected to start sometime between 5-10pm.

Exact snowfall amounts are still a bit uncertain, but the best estimate is to expect half an inch to two inches throughout most of the area.

Expect some travel delays Tuesday night and Wednesday morning as cities and towns work to handle the seasons first accumulating snow.

The snow is unlikely to completely melt completely until the weekend when temperatures on Saturday could be in the 40s.

We are tracking this forecast as it develops.