StormTeam3: Tracking the Jet Stream, the Weather Story for the Week Ahead

Saturday Nov 2nd, marked the 12th consecutive day of below average temperatures. And because of the jet stream, a channel of fast moving air in the upper atmosphere, we could be looking at a whole lot more.

For the week ahead, a large dip in the jet stream, known in meteorology as a trough, will reside over the eastern part of the United States. This results colder than normal air in the east and midwest, and warmer than normal air in the west and over southern Florida. For us here in the upper Midwest, we will unfortunately be the subject of this colder than normal air.

There are two patters in the jet stream for the week ahead that will affect our weather.

The first pattern is a series of small 'kinks' in the jet stream. Each kink as it passes will enhance the chance of precipitation (rain or snow) over the general area. We can expect one of the kinks to pass over Sunday night into Monday morning, when rain and snow will be possible. No major accumulation is expected Sunday night.

Another kink looks to pass through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, when again snow will be a possibility.

The second pattern will be a weakening in this trough - or dip - in the jet stream as the week goes on. The jet stream will generally begin to move north despite these kinks, and cold air will begin to slowly move east. (The kink that passes through Wednesday morning will allow temperatures Thursday to stay cold with highs only in the 20s!).

This will end in either one of two ways. Either the shrinking trough will allow for normal and above average temperatures to return later into the following week (sounds nice). Or, another kink sometime next weekend could combine with an area of low pressure at the surface and intensify into a winter storm that drives the whole trough back south again. This scenario is very far out, but we are tracking it nonetheless.

