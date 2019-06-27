Clear
StormTeam 3: Updates from our weather team as it tracks north Iowa, southern Minnesota storms

Photo courtesy Brandy from Owatonna, Minnesota.

Here is the latest from the KIMT Weather team as storms impact the viewing area.

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 11:09 AM
Updated: Jun 27, 2019 11:50 AM

Severe Thunderstorm Watch
Areas Affected: Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Steele

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 452 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA FARIBAULT FREEBORN STEELE IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA GOODHUE IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN BARRON POLK RUSK IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN CHIPPEWA DUNN EAU CLAIRE PEPIN PIERCE ST. CROIX THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERT LEA, BLUE EARTH, CHIPPEWA FALLS, DURAND, EAU CLAIRE, HUDSON, LADYSMITH, MENOMONIE, OSCEOLA, OWATONNA, RED WING, RICE LAKE, AND RIVER FALLS.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Areas Affected: Winnebago; Worth

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Worth County in north central Iowa... Northeastern Winnebago County in north central Iowa...

* Until noon CDT.

* At 1122 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rice Lake, or 12 miles west of Northwood, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include... Northwood, Lake Mills, Emmons, Rice Lake, Lake Mills Municipal Airport, Rice Lake State Park and Hogsback Wildlife Area. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 212 and 218. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Tracking another severe weather threat for Thursday
KIMT Radar
Community Events