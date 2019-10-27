StormTeam3: Tracking snowfall totals overnight Monday

As temperatures sharply drop Sunday with a passing cold front, it will be cold enough this week for snow to be a possibility. And a possibility it will be, as a disturbance Monday night will drop snow over portions of the Midwest.

Snowfall will begin between 7-10pm Monday, most likely with some accompanying rain and mixed precipitation to start. Rain and snow will be light, and will remain light for the entirety of the evening. By 10pm, all precipitation should be mainly snow. It will snow lightly until sometime between 1-5am.

Some good news, snowfall will be so light for most of the evening that total accumulations by morning should be less than an inch. Surely some accumulations on grassy surfaces. Roads - which are still relatively warm - will probably be able to melt snow assuming accumulations remain less than an inch. I expect accumulations to be little more than a dusting for folks in Dodge, Freeborn, and Winnebago counties. To our South and East, accumulations will increase to a few inches.

Some more good news, winds Monday night will be quite light, so reduced visibility from blowing snow will not be a major issue.

We are continuing to track this system.