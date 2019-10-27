Clear

StormTeam3: Tracking snowfall totals overnight Monday

We will see our first chance for accumulating snow on Monday night.

Posted: Oct 27, 2019 7:38 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

Photo Gallery 3 Images

As temperatures sharply drop Sunday with a passing cold front, it will be cold enough this week for snow to be a possibility. And a possibility it will be, as a disturbance Monday night will drop snow over portions of the Midwest.

Snowfall will begin between 7-10pm Monday, most likely with some accompanying rain and mixed precipitation to start. Rain and snow will be light, and will remain light for the entirety of the evening. By 10pm, all precipitation should be mainly snow. It will snow lightly until sometime between 1-5am.  

Some good news, snowfall will be so light for most of the evening that total accumulations by morning should be less than an inch. Surely some accumulations on grassy surfaces. Roads - which are still relatively warm - will probably be able to melt snow assuming accumulations remain less than an inch. I expect accumulations to be little more than a dusting for folks in Dodge, Freeborn, and Winnebago counties. To our South and East, accumulations will increase to a few inches.

Some more good news, winds Monday night will be quite light, so reduced visibility from blowing snow will not be a major issue. 

We are continuing to track this system.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Winter is here...
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local effort to feed people across the world

Image

New park in Rochester

Image

Dedication of service member statues in Mason City

Image

Hundreds of pounds of medication collected at Drug Take Back Day

Image

Section football highlights and updated brackets from Saturday

Image

Section volleyball highlights from Saturday

Image

Sports Overtime part two

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part one

Image

Touring the ghosts of Mason City

Image

Party at the legion

Community Events