StormTeam3: Tracking snow Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Don't look now, but winter is drawing closer and closer with each passing day.

On Sunday, a cold front will deliver arctic air cold enough to freeze water. Daily high temperatures next week Monday-Friday will remain in the 30s, with overnight lows in the 20s and windchills in the teens.

For now, the focus remains on the chance for snow Monday night into Tuesday morning. A small disturbance will allow for moisture to move into the area from the south, and culminate in widespread across Iowa and Wisconsin, and clipping southern Minnesota. Precipitation that occurs during the daylight hours on either Monday or Tuesday will likely be a mix of snow and rain as opposed to just snow.

For most of the area, snowfall accumulations are expected to remain light. This could be anything from a dusting to an inch. Further to the south and east, snowfall amounts could exceed two inches matching with where the center of the storm system will pass. Luckily, winds Monday and Tuesday will be rather light and low visibility in blowing snow will not be an issue.

I expect this forecast to change a bit for the better as this snow system draws closer in time.

Unfortunately, another chance for snow is beginning to grow for Halloween as another storm system is being picked up by our computer models. The confidence in this Halloween system remains low, and the focus now remains the snow chance overnight Monday into Tuesday.