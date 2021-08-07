StormTeam3: Tracking severe storms and heavy rain Saturday night

Storms rolled across the area Saturday morning, with some continuing in spots into the early afternoon.

And it's only just getting started.

In parts of far Southeast Minnesota and far Northeast Iowa, storms this morning have continued to redevelop "back build" behind a stationary front. With some areas having already seen 1-3 inches by lunchtime.

As storms continue to back build, we will add to these totals and flash flooding will be a risk. Minor flooding is likely in parts of Southeast Minnesota like Rochester and Winona. An area flood advisory is in effect here through 4 pm Saturday. Totals in these areas could reach 3 - 5+ inches by this evening.

That is likely when the real severe threat begins.

High humidity in the corn belt, a favorable atmospheric setup, and a bit of sunshine this afternoon are all going to combine to form more storms and a chance for severe weather this evening and overnight Saturday. While a storm here or there is possible throughout the whole day, the more substantial severe risk likely begins after 8 pm and into the night.

Large hail, strong winds, a tornado or two, and flash flooding are all possible this evening and tonight. Have a way to receive weather alerts, especially if you are in a low-lying region or next to a river.