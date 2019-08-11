StormTeam3: Tracking rainy weather Monday, severe weather Tuesday.

On Monday, a broad area of disturbed weather from the Southwest United States will move over Iowa and NE Minnesota. One might imagine that anything from the desert region of the Southwest US would be dry, but this system is actually carrying with it a decent amount of moisture. By the end of Monday, some locations could surely see between 2 to 5 inches of rain. The question now remains where exactly this rain will end up.

Recent computer model guidance seems to suggest that this rainmaker system will move more towards central Iowa. Many parts of central Iowa are under "Abnormally Dry" conditions as classified by the United States Drought Monitor, so this is great news for central Iowan farmers. If this possibility comes true, it would mean closer to half an inch for our viewing area. Northern Iowa counties would likely see slightly more than half an inch, while southern Minnesota counties would likely see slightly less than half an inch. We are still tracking this system and where exactly it will end up. It is still a possibility that the bulk of this rainmaker system will head towards our viewing area.

As for Tuesday, the Storm Prediction Center out of Norman, Oklahoma placed our area under a Marginal Risk for severe weather. There will be enough atmospheric instability and upper level wind to support severe storms, but confidence in the outcome as of now is low. Any storms on Tuesday should be small and isolated, but we will have to keep watching to see how this situation evolves.

