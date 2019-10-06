StormTeam3: Walking you through a ~BIG~ cool down to end the week

Wasn't it almost 90 degrees like a week ago?

And now we're talking about freezing temperatures?

All of this is true. Last Monday, temperatures throughout the area were in the upper 80s. And for Friday and Saturday, we could be looking at temperatures around 30 degrees!

How is this possible? Let's walk through it.

Between Sunday and Wednesday, an area of high pressure will gradually be moving east across the upper Midwest. Combined with very dry air, this will clear the skies and allow for temperatures to reach into the 60s for some beautiful fall weather. By Wednesday night, much colder polar air to the north in Canada will begin to dip down over the Western United States as the high moves away to the east. Some rain and snow will fall along the right side of this dip as a cold front develops. Concurrently, an area of low pressure will develop off the Rocky Mountains near Colorado and Kansas. Hang with me, because this low pressure is important.

On Thursday, this area of low pressure will move towards the right side of this dip in the jet stream. The low pressure, with wind spinning counterclockwise around it, will work to force warm air to its east NORTH and the cold air the its west further SOUTH. The result is a strengthening winter type storm, and cold air being forced further south than it would be otherwise. Iowa and Minnesota will remain on the warm and rainy side of this storm on Thursday.

The cold air will move in Friday, quickly dropping temperatures into the 30s and 40s. If it is cold enough, there is a chance for snow Friday night - Saturday morning. However, there is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding this chance. For one, this outcome is still five plus days out, a distance in time where a lot of computer models really begin to get things wrong. Another reason, the line between freezing and not freezing (32 degrees Fahrenheit) is thin, and temperatures only slightly warmer than what computer models are seeing would turn this snow into rain. If this system comes through 12 hours earlier or later, daytime heating would be enough to keep this from snowing at all.

And even if it does snow - which again there is only a chance of at this point - the snow would not stick to the ground unless we were to receive multiple inches; a very very unlikely outcome. Locations further north into Minnesota have an increasing chance of seeing snow.

So despite this snow chance, expect a major cool down Friday and through the weekend. A first real blast of the winter to come.