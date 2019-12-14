StormTeam3: Tracking Warmer Temps on the Horizon

While the next couple of days look to be rather cold, the later half of the week is trending warmer and warmer. A nice ridge in the upper level pattern will develop on Monday over California. Over the course of the week, warm air associated with the ridge will drift east across the country over the course of the week. These temps will reach us on Thursday when the daily high temp will be in the low 30s. Our current forecast is calling for a high of 32 degrees on Thursday, but I would not be surprised to see this increase further as the day draws closer. The average high for mid December is 27 degrees.

Looking at the week after, the pattern will be prime for these warmer temps to persist. The Climate Prediction Center has given Christmas week an over 50% chance of seeing above average temps, which mean high temps in the 30s that week. Still time for this to change, so stay tuned as we track the Christmas forecast.