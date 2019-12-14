Clear

StormTeam3: Tracking Warmer Temps on the Horizon

A pattern change this week will usher in some above average temps.

Posted: Dec 14, 2019 10:48 PM
Updated: Dec 14, 2019 10:51 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

Photo Gallery 2 Images

While the next couple of days look to be rather cold, the later half of the week is trending warmer and warmer. A nice ridge in the upper level pattern will develop on Monday over California. Over the course of the week, warm air associated with the ridge will drift east across the country over the course of the week. These temps will reach us on Thursday when the daily high temp will be in the low 30s. Our current forecast is calling for a high of 32 degrees on Thursday, but I would not be surprised to see this increase further as the day draws closer. The average high for mid December is 27 degrees. 

Looking at the week after, the pattern will be prime for these warmer temps to persist. The Climate Prediction Center has given Christmas week an over 50% chance of seeing above average temps, which mean high temps in the 30s that week. Still time for this to change, so stay tuned as we track the Christmas forecast.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -15°
Albert Lea
Clear
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -2°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -13°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -12°
Rochester
Few Clouds
-3° wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -19°
A cold Saturday night. Warmer temps on the horizon.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mohawks play final game at the Old Barn

Image

Learning the snowmobile prerequisites

Image

Mason City youth hockey plays final game at The Barn

Image

HVL/Three Rivers Showdown highlights part two

Image

Saturday's basketball highlights from the HVL/Three Rivers Challenge

Image

Century boy's hockey wins home opener against Mankato West

Image

Christmas Anonymous gives back to local families

Image

Wreath-laying ceremony honors veterans

Image

Seans Weather 12/14

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part two

Community Events