StormTeam3: Tracking The Tropics

September 10th was the climatological peak of the Atlantic hurricane season and since that time, the basin has been rather active.

Since September 9th, the Atlantic has generated four named storms, one of which was a Hurricane (Nicholas). Currently, two named storms are traversing the Atlantic (TS Peter and TS Rose), while a developing system sits just South of the Cape Verde Islands, labeled Invest 98L.

Tropical Storm Peter, the closest system to the US, is still rather far rather from any US coastline. As of 11 am AST, the sheared tropical storm sits just north of Puerto Rico moving West Northwest at 9 mph with max sustained winds of 40 mph. The strongest storms of Peter sit roughly 100 nautical miles East of the center of circulation, resulting in a sheared appearance this afternoon. Peter is forecasted to begin a northerly turn late this evening before downgrading into a Tropical Depression tomorrow morning.

Tropical Storm Rose, similar to Peter is also a rather sheared storm as the strongest of its convective activity sits to the East of the center of circulation. As of 11 am AST Rose, moving Northwest at 12 mph with max sustained winds of 40 mph, continues to move through the central Atlantic, posing no threat to land. Rose is forecasted to continue to trek to the Northwest through midday Wednesday, downgrading to a Tropical Depression as it does so.

Invest 98L is a fresh face to the basin as the African Easterly Wave (AEW) moved off the African coastline early in the week. Although impressive at first, 98L has been working to generate deep convection around the low-level circulation, something needed for Tropical Cyclone development. Although slow to start, conditions do become conducive for further development moving forward this week and into the weekend. The current forecast projection by the National Hurricane Center has the percentage of 98L developing into some form of a tropical cyclone at 60% in 48 hours, and 90% in 5 days.