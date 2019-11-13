StormTeam3: Tracking light snow on a cold Wednesday

A disorganized area of disturbed weather will work through the area and bring light snowfall today, but with a few caveats.

The disturbance is oriented in the form of two small low-pressure systems only weakly linked together. One of these lows will work from west to east today just north of the Iowa-Minnesota border, while the other will work to the south of the border.

The result of this, snowfall will be delayed and minimized today in counties along the border. Elsewhere, snow is expected to begin falling around 11 am, with some flurries in the morning beforehand. Snow will move out by around 5 pm.

Accumulations will not be much more than a dusting, with most areas expected to see 0.1-0.3 inches.