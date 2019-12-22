StormTeam3: Tracking Fog Sunday Night - Monday Morning

After a beautiful Sunday, weather conditions overnight are expected to be primed to develop some patchy fog.

A strong inversion in the atmosphere, where the air above the surface is warmer than air at the surface, will be present tonight. This will act as a cap on the atmosphere, trapping moisture at the surface and forcing it to condense as fog rather than clouds as temps cool tonight to the low 30s.

Some patchy fog is expected to develop starting as soon as 8pm. The heaviest fog will exist in the early hours of Monday (2-7am). Computer models indicate visibilities of only a few miles. However, knowing the nature of fog, I would expect some areas to really see visibilities less than a mile come Monday morning.

Be aware of low visibility tonight and tomorrow morning as you are driving.