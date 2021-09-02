StormTeam3: Tracking Drought, Rain, and former Hurricanes

A lot going on today in the weather world locally and nationally. Here is what we are tracking.

1. Improving Drought

Great news, we saw across the board improvements thanks to rain last week!

Moderate drought now only through parts of North Iowa and Freeborn co (which were in a severe drought before). Most of southeast Minnesota has lost drought, but could still use a bit more rain (we get some soon!)

Here is last week compared to this week.

2. Clouds, rain, all from the remnants of Hurricane Nora.

While the remnants of Hurricane Ida ravage the northeast, the remnants of Hurricane Nora are going to be much kinder to us. Expect clouds Thursday/Friday, with scattered rain late Thursday through Friday.

Nora was a Category 1 hurricane that made landfall in southwest Mexico this past weekend. Having always been a weaker storm, and having to have trekked over the desert southwest, it now holds much less moisture compared to what is left of Ida. This is a good thing.

3. An ideal Labor Day weekend.

The clouds and chances for scattered showers move out Saturday morning. In moves dry sunny skies with high temps in the low to mid-70s through early next week. Its a bit windy on Sunday out of the NW, but aside from that its shaping up to be a great weekend.