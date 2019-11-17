Clear

StormTeam3: Tracking Above Average Temps This Week

We will finally shake this cold snap.

Posted: Nov 17, 2019 4:52 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

This past Friday, our streak of 24 consecutive days with below average temperatures finally ended. And going into the next few days, we are even going to be able to get a bit above average. 

A warm front associated with a mass of warm air from the south will move in Monday afternoon bringing a quick fix of temperatures in the low 40s. Alongside this, the jet stream across the middle of the country will begin lifting north and allow for warmer air to move in its place. Temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will reach into the upper 40s. Some places in northern Iowa could even hit 50 degrees on Wednesday. This would be about 10 degrees above the normal temp for mid-late November (40ish degrees).

Unfortunately for some, this warm up may not last long. A winter-type storm system will likely move through the Midwest late Wednesday and early Thursday and bring back cooler temps in the 30s for Thursday. As of now, the forecast calls for rain on Wednesday evening transitioning into some snow early Thursday morning. There is still some time for the forecast of this winter storm to change, and we will know much more in the coming days as data comes in. 

For now, enjoy the warm weather while you can!

-StormTeam3

