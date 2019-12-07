Clear
StormTeam3: Tracking A Snowy Start to the Week

An Alberta Clipper will roll through Monday and bring some light snow accumulations.

Posted: Dec 7, 2019 5:31 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

Winter will soon truly be here, with both snow and some wickedly cold temperatures on tap to start the work week. 

First, an "Alberta Clipper"-type snow storm will swiftly move across the upper Midwest on Monday. Accumulations by the end of Monday should be less than two inches across the MN-IA border, with higher accumulations expected further north towards central Minnesota, and lighter accumulations south towards central Iowa. 

Snow will begin around 7-8am, and the bulk of the snow will fall between this time and 2pm. At this time, the snow will die down, but winds will pick up to up to 20mph out of the NW, making for potentially white out conditions as snow will begin to blow. The nature of this snowstorm will make all the snow a very light and dry snow. Snow like this is not good for packing snowballs, and rather is blown around much more easily. 

After the storm, temperatures take a nose dive Tuesday and Wednesday as an arctic air mass moves down over the continent. Overnight wind chills in parts of Southern Minnesota will approach -30 degrees, while daily high temps will be in the low single digits. Caution must be taken for temperatures this cold. We will be tracking this cold forecast as it develops.

Winter is roaring back
Community Events