StormTeam3: Tuesday snowstorm to drop heavy snow to our Southeast

Two separate atmospheric disturbances are set to merge over the Midwest on Tuesday, making for one giant snowstorm. Luckily for us, new data is showing that this double trouble of a system will skid by us to our Southeast.

Late Monday, a first disturbance will moving through Missouri to our south and begin curving into northern Illinois by early Tuesday. Simultaneously, a second disturbance to from Montana will begin moving through South Dakota and Nebraska. These two disturbances will merge on Tuesday into one much larger disturbance over the Midwest.

New computer model simulations show this merge occurring further to our south than yesterday. This will allow for most of the snow to skip over the MN-IA border. It is still likely that we will see some snow on Tuesday, with anywhere from a trace to 2 inches possible at most. The bulk of the heavy snowfall totals will remain to our southeast.

A winter storm watch is in effect for Clayton county in northeastern Iowa, with more of these watches in effect for parts of eastern Iowa, southern Wisconsin, and northern Illinois ahead of this storm.

We will still have to watch for travel impacts Tuesday with the potential for light accumulating snow. Winds will be howling out of the North at 20+ mph on Tuesday night and Wednesday, which could further impede travel conditions across the area.