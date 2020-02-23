Clear

StormTeam3: Tuesday snowstorm to drop heavy snow to our Southeast

Latest data is showing that we will miss out on a snowstorm Tuesday

Posted: Feb 23, 2020 3:22 PM
Updated: Feb 23, 2020 3:39 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

Photo Gallery 4 Images

Two separate atmospheric disturbances are set to merge over the Midwest on Tuesday, making for one giant snowstorm. Luckily for us, new data is showing that this double trouble of a system will skid by us to our Southeast.

Late Monday, a first disturbance will moving through Missouri to our south and begin curving into northern Illinois by early Tuesday. Simultaneously, a second disturbance to from Montana will begin moving through South Dakota and Nebraska. These two disturbances will merge on Tuesday into one much larger disturbance over the Midwest. 

New computer model simulations show this merge occurring further to our south than yesterday. This will allow for most of the snow to skip over the MN-IA border. It is still likely that we will see some snow on Tuesday, with anywhere from a trace to 2 inches possible at most. The bulk of the heavy snowfall totals will remain to our southeast. 

A winter storm watch is in effect for Clayton county in northeastern Iowa, with more of these watches in effect for parts of eastern Iowa, southern Wisconsin, and northern Illinois ahead of this storm.

We will still have to watch for travel impacts Tuesday with the potential for light accumulating snow. Winds will be howling out of the North at 20+ mph on Tuesday night and Wednesday, which could further impede travel conditions across the area.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 34°
Rochester
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 30°
Beautiful Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Section boy's hockey highlights from Saturday

Image

Sean 2/22 2

Image

Section 1A wrestling finals

Image

Rochester Salvation Army thanks community

Image

Section 1AA wrestling finals

Image

Recognizing law enforcement on Arik Matson Day

Image

Section 1AAA wrestling finals

Image

Sean Weather 2/22

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part two

Image

Hayfield High School Donkey Basketball

Community Events