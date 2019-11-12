Clear

StormTeam3: Snow in the forecast Wednesday

Temps will warm out of this record breaking cold, but snow will come with.

Posted: Nov 12, 2019 7:33 AM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

A small disturbance in the upper atmosphere, known in meteorology as a shortwave, will move through Minnesota and Iowa Wednesday from the west. These disturbances can spur the atmosphere and allow for precipitation.

Tomorrow's disturbance will bring snow beginning around 8am. The bulk of the snow will fall around noon, and will end for the most part by around 6pm with some straggling flurries.

Accumulations throughout the area by the end of Wednesday will be up to an inch at most. Another snow chance comes on Saturday night.

Record cold possible for Tuesday morning
