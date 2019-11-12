Photo Gallery 2 Images
A small disturbance in the upper atmosphere, known in meteorology as a shortwave, will move through Minnesota and Iowa Wednesday from the west. These disturbances can spur the atmosphere and allow for precipitation.
Tomorrow's disturbance will bring snow beginning around 8am. The bulk of the snow will fall around noon, and will end for the most part by around 6pm with some straggling flurries.
Accumulations throughout the area by the end of Wednesday will be up to an inch at most. Another snow chance comes on Saturday night.
Related Content
- StormTeam3: Snow in the forecast Wednesday
- StormTeam3: Snow Showers through Saturday night.
- StormTeam3: Saturday Storms Intensifying
- StormTeam3: Snow showers and wind create hazardous conditions Saturday
- StormTeam3: Tracking snow Monday night and Tuesday morning.
- StormTeam3: Tracking the season's first snow accumulations Tuesday night
- StormTeam3: Beneficial rain is coming
- StormTeam3 visits Washington Elementary School
- StormTeam3: Chance for rain into this weekend
- StormTeam3: Sparse showers this Weekend, storms Monday
Scroll for more content...