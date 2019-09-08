StormTeam3: Timing out Monday's risk of severe storms

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK upgraded most of North Iowa and South Minnesota to a "Slight" risk of severe weather on Monday, a level 2 / 5 in how the agency designates severe weather threats.

This comes following a weekend of cloudy, cool, and rainy conditions that allowed for the atmosphere to build up humidity. Warmer temperatures moving in on Monday, along with strong winds, will allow for more energy for storms to develop.

Monday's primary severe threat are damaging winds, large hail, and even the chance for a few tornadoes.

We are going to time out tomorrow's severe weather threat for you here. Keep in mind there is some uncertainty in when exactly all these fronts pass, so the timing could change a bit. Stay tuned to KIMT for all the latest as we track this severe weather threat.