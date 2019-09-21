StormTeam3: Threat for severe weather remains Saturday evening as storms roll in

As of 4:30pm Saturday, a thin line of storms stretching from central Iowa north into central Minnesota was approaching the area. Associated with this line is a strong cold front that will cool temperatures going into next week. For now though, the focus remains on these incoming storms. Some storms on this line near Minneapolis have already spurred severe thunderstorm warnings and even a tornado warning.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire area under an area at a 'marginal' risk for severe weather - a level 1/5. To the north in central Minnesota and to the South in central Iowa where there is more atmospheric instability, the SPC had placed areas at a 'Slight' risk for severe weather.

As this cold front approaches over the coming hours, storms will fire off throughout the area potentially bringing heavy rainfall and gusty winds. However, atmospheric instability along the MN-IA border remains mediocre at best, and this could limit any storms that fire off from becoming severe.

Another catch, the cold front is moving much slower to the south of our area in central Iowa. The result of this is that we could see a second round of storms start along the front in the early hours of Sunday morning (1-6am). These storms would be contained to the SE of our area, including Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Mitchell, Howard, and Fillmore counties.

After this front moves though, daily high temperatures next week will drop into the low 70s and upper 60s, making for a fitting start to fall.