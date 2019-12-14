StormTeam3: 2019 the Snowiest Year on record for Rochester.

Photo Gallery 1 Images
So it turns out, Friday;s brief and light round of snow was enough to break records. The Rochester International Airport recorded 0.3 inches of snow on Friday. This was enough to bring the calender year total amount to 89.2 inches, breaking the previous record set in 1985 of 89.0 inches.
Looking back on the calender year, February 2019 really set the tone for this record to be broken with an astounding 40.0 inches falling in Rochester over the course of the whole month, nearly doubling the previous record for the snowiest February (20.1 inches set in 2007). Rochester also received several Spring snow storms, including one on April 10 that added another 4.6 inches to the totals while dropping much higher amounts nearby (12 inches in New Prague, MN).
With just over two weeks left of the year, we may still have a chance to add to this record. As of now though, StormTeam3 is not forecasting any snow for at least the next week.
