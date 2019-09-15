StormTeam3: Summer lovin' for one more week? We think yes.

Meteorological fall begins in almost exactly one week, with the autumn equinox occurring next Monday September 23rd at 2:30 AM. Will summer come out for some lovin'? We're saying yes.

On Monday, a massive area of high pressure in the upper atmosphere will take hold of the area, and push the jet stream far to the north of the MN-IA border. The result will be daily high temperatures into the mid 80s for Monday and Tuesday, cooling down slightly on Wednesday.

And if tis wasn't enough, dew points will be rising as well. An increase in moisture from the south over the next few days will push dew points close to and maybe even above 70 degrees this week. Typically, dew points above 60 start to feel sticky. For this time of year, a 70 degree dew point is downright tropical!

There is a great chance for some thick fog developing overnight Sunday into Monday morning given rising moisture levels Sunday and an overnight low near 60s. Fog patches could be very dense in some areas, and even last up until noon on Monday! The rest of Monday will be mostly sunny with some passing high and wispy clouds.

Chances for storms return on Tuesday night into Wednesday when a small upper level area of lower pressure will attempt to cut through the massive high pressure we will feel this week. The result will be increasing clouds Tuesday, culminating in storms overnight and Wednesday morning. Temperatures will remain quite high.