Clear
BREAKING NEWS Police: Woman, 82, killed in northwest Rochester crash Full Story

StormTeam3: Starting off winter with a fall like weekend

One of the nicest weekends of the season is upon us.

Posted: Dec 20, 2019 9:00 AM
Updated: Dec 20, 2019 9:05 AM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

Photo Gallery 2 Images

Saturday is the first day of winter, December 21st. Otherwise known as the winter solstice, it's the day that sees the least amount of sunlight (in the northern hemisphere) for the entire year. Lucky enough for us here in the upper Midwest, the first day of winter won't exactly feel like it. 

A ridge in the jet stream is allowing for warm air to move northwards from the south across the central part of the country. This pattern will hold in place for the weekend, and will only gradually move on out next week. This will allow for temps to build up into the low 40s on a day that normally has a high of around 25 degrees. 

Surface high pressure will also be in place this weekend, allowing for mostly sunny skies this entire time. Even though the time frame of sunlight will be short, we will be able to get a lot of it this weekend given the lack of clouds.

These warm temps will not hold forever, so take advantage of it while you can. 

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

ROAD CONDITIONS: Click Here

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn 

WEATHER APP: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 15°
Tracking warmer air for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday's weather warmup

Image

DeVries signs NLI to SIU

Image

Happy reunions at Rochester International Airport

Image

Widespread flu in Minnesota

Image

Iowa Caucus going global

Image

First reviews of new Star Wars film are in

Image

NIACC Discover Day with Amy Fleming and Chris Nelson

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 12/19

Image

State Approves Plan for Cedar River Basin

Image

Red Kettle Mayo Match Days

Community Events