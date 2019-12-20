StormTeam3: Starting off winter with a fall like weekend

Saturday is the first day of winter, December 21st. Otherwise known as the winter solstice, it's the day that sees the least amount of sunlight (in the northern hemisphere) for the entire year. Lucky enough for us here in the upper Midwest, the first day of winter won't exactly feel like it.

A ridge in the jet stream is allowing for warm air to move northwards from the south across the central part of the country. This pattern will hold in place for the weekend, and will only gradually move on out next week. This will allow for temps to build up into the low 40s on a day that normally has a high of around 25 degrees.

Surface high pressure will also be in place this weekend, allowing for mostly sunny skies this entire time. Even though the time frame of sunlight will be short, we will be able to get a lot of it this weekend given the lack of clouds.

These warm temps will not hold forever, so take advantage of it while you can.

