StormTeam3: Spooky cold temperatures in view for Halloween

As Halloween winds closer, it is beginning to look like this years monster mash will be one fraught with chilly weather.

It all comes down to the jetstream.

Through Saturday, the jet stream will lift to our north and invite warmer air into the region from the south. This will keep skies sunny, and high temperatures on Saturday in the mid 50s - a typical daily high for late October.

The tides turn come Sunday evening however, the jet stream will dive back south as a mass of arctic air from the north begins to descend on the United States.

Between Tuesday and Thursday, daily high temperatures could only be in the 30s! I would call that spooky. Frost will occur every night as low temperatures reach into the 20s, with wind chills in the teens.

All this makes for a very cold Halloween. A jacket will surely be a good idea above your costume if needed as you embark on any candy hunting quest.

There is a sliver of good news. The only chance for rain or snow through Halloween comes Tuesday, with a slight chance for snow showers. Still time for things to change, but Halloween looks to be at least a nice night aside from the cold.

We will be tracking any changes in rain to the forecast.