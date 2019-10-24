Clear

StormTeam3: Spooky cold temperatures in view for Halloween

Arctic air will be a fright next week. Bundle up on your trick or treat!

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 8:36 PM
Updated: Oct 24, 2019 8:39 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

Photo Gallery 2 Images

As Halloween winds closer, it is beginning to look like this years monster mash will be one fraught with chilly weather.

It all comes down to the jetstream.

Through Saturday, the jet stream will lift to our north and invite warmer air into the region from the south. This will keep skies sunny, and high temperatures on Saturday in the mid 50s - a typical daily high for late October.

The tides turn come Sunday evening however, the jet stream will dive back south as a mass of arctic air from the north begins to descend on the United States.

Between Tuesday and Thursday, daily high temperatures could only be in the 30s! I would call that spooky. Frost will occur every night as low temperatures reach into the 20s, with wind chills in the teens.

All this makes for a very cold Halloween. A jacket will surely be a good idea above your costume if needed as you embark on any candy hunting quest.

There is a sliver of good news. The only chance for rain or snow through Halloween comes Tuesday, with a slight chance for snow showers. Still time for things to change, but Halloween looks to be at least a nice night aside from the cold.

We will be tracking any changes in rain to the forecast.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Rochester
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Clearing clouds means sunshine for the rest of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Is a 3rd trial coming for Alexander Weiss?

Image

Creepy Doll Contest

Image

Weather forecast 10/25

Image

Fighting Off the Flu

Image

Mainstreet Program

Image

State of The Campus Tour

Image

Food Insecurity

Image

Prairie Island Act

Image

Making animal cruelty a federal felony

Image

Training to become a snow plow driver

Community Events