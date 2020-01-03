StormTeam3: Snow to swing through the area this afternoon

A small 'Alberta Clipper' system will roll through southern Minnesota and across Iowa today, bringing with it some rather light snow. Accumulations across the area are expected to be about an inch, with a notable exception. As the small storm works across the MN-IA border, its leading edge will drop continued precipitation over a rather thin area. Because of this, some areas west of I-35 in Minnesota could see upwards of 2-4 inches, while another thin line stretching from Albert Lea down to Mason City has the potential to see isolated amounts of 2-3 inches. High temperatures today will remain around a freezing today, so all of this precipitation will be snow.

For now, we are going with around an inch across the area, but with the caveat that there is again this potential for isolated higher amounts in a narrow band from Albert Lea to Charles City.

Snow will begin around noon in Freeborn and Cerro Gordo counties, and by 2-4pm in Olmsted and Fillmore counties. Snow ends around 10pm throughout the area. Watch for slippery roads today as snow falls.