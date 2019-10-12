Clear

StormTeam3: Snow showers and wind create hazardous conditions Saturday

We seem to have skipped fall, and gone straight for winter for the weekend.

Posted: Oct 12, 2019 5:01 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

Snow showers continue across the region on the first day of snow for the winter season. Strong winds are also roaring out of the west 15-30mph, gusting above 40mph. This wind combined with the snow can create hazardous conditions especially for those driving.

On Saturday, multiple National Weather Service Offices issued a wind advisory for the great majority of Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa, stating winds gusting above 40mph. These wind advisories are set to expire at 8PM central. Alongside this, a Hazardous Weather Outlook was also issued for the majority of the area. Blowing snow showers can reduce visibility for drivers. Freezing temperatures are also expected both Saturday and Sunday night.

These conditions come as a strong winter storm to our north continues to weaken. As it weakens, the area of snow and rain expands before diminishing to nothing. By tomorrow, the storm will be mostly dead and precipitation including snow will decrease. A stray flurry or shower will be possible though.

As for the week ahead, a slight warm up is expected as normal fall weather slowly returns.

