StormTeam3: Snow Showers through Saturday night.

Winter like temperatures are bringing some winterlike weather.

Posted: Oct 11, 2019 6:36 PM
Updated: Oct 12, 2019 4:42 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

Snow showers in October???  

You heard that right.

With the intense cold front that moved through overnight, temperatures have dropped by almost 30 degrees within a day. High temperatures around the region today only peaked in the low 40s, while temperatures for the majority of the day sat in the 30s. And with cold temperatures near the freezing point (32F), we have the chance for snow.

A strong winter storm (low pressure system) is spinning out to our Northwest near the ND-MN border. As this system gets cut off from its warm air supply today, it will begin to weaken and dissipate. As it does this, the size of the system - including the extent of precipitation like snow - will increase before disappearing into nothing. 

For us sitting on the periphery of this storm, this means we could brief periods of snow showers as the area of precipitation grows. With temperatures on Saturday hanging in the mid 30, and possibly peaking in the low 40s briefly, this will be cold enough for some snow flakes to make it to the ground amid cold rain. 

As to when we could see these snow showers roll through, well it seems to be sporadic. Models are in stark disagreement given the lack of dynamic forcings as the whole system weakens. What this means is that we could see isolated on and off snow showers throughout the whole day. 

Snow is not expected to accumulate tomorrow, and will melt when touching the ground given the still warm ground conditions.

