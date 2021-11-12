StormTeam3: Snow Returns Saturday

After a reintroduction to winter weather brought snowfall back to southern Minnesota and northern Iowa on Friday, more snow is in the forecast as a second system is approaching quickly.

Saturday will start chilly as overnight lows will find themselves in the mid to upper 20s by the early morning hours. Due to rainfall and mixed precipitation on Friday, the potential for some light ice, primarily on overpasses, will be possible early tomorrow morning. Beyond this, chilly temperatures and the possibility for an early morning flake is not out of the question.

By Saturday afternoon, all eyes will be pointed north as an approach shortwave trough will dig across the upper Midwest allowing for our next system to quickly enter the picture for tomorrow evening. As the system approaches, and an ample amount of cold air present across Minnesota and Iowa, snowfall will quickly fall across the KIMT viewing area. Based on current model trends the possibility of anywhere from T-2" will be possible across the area.

Forecast/Snowfall Breakdown

Similar to the forecasting of tropical cyclones and their land interactions, the same can be said for mid-latitude cyclones and snowfall. A good amount of tomorrow's forecast will be determined on just how far west the center of the low-pressure system sits. This evening, model guidance suggested the low would be a little closer to I-35 than some of this morning's forecasted runs. Now not all of the models agree with this. There is still a dispute between how close to the MN/WI border that center is versus how far west it could be. The result? More snowfall. In model runs showing a more western approach, snowfall totals would be closer to 1.5-2" compared to the T-1" accumulation if the low was situated closer into Wisconsin.

This trend will need to be monitored overnight and throughout the day tomorrow. Expect KIMT StormTeam 3 to deliver the latest as we track the snowfall for Saturday night.