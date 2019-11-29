StormTeam3: Snow Covered Roads Friday Morning Impairing Driving

A thin line of snow overnight and into early Friday morning has - and will continue to - cover roads in a thin layer of snow, making for slippery roads and reduced visibility. Driving conditions Friday morning will be impaired amist all this, and as snow plow crews will have to play catch up to this snow.

Radar and road data show that most of this snow has fallen in Olmsted and Dodge counties, where accumulations are still expected to remain at an inch at most. Road data near Rochester showed many completely covered roads, while some roads across the rest fo the region showed some partially covered roads.

The National Weather Service has issued an Special Weather Statement concerning these worsening driving conditions.

Drive slow on your commute this morning. More flurries can be expected this morning. A freezing drizzle can be expected in the afternoon, with a light wintery mix continuing to fall overnight.