StormTeam3: Slippery driving conditions and fog Friday evening

Driving conditions are sub optimal this evening.

Posted: Dec 13, 2019 6:42 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

After Friday's round of snow, driving conditions are still not optimal, even hours after the snow has passed.

A thin half inch layer of wet snow has blanketed the area, making for some slippery roads. But that's not all, fog will be present for the remainder of the evening, reducing visibility for drivers. In heavy pockets of fog, we may even see some very light patches of freezing drizzle. Any freezing drizzle that does fall will add to the slipperiness of the roads.

Back roads, side roads, and bridges are the most prone to be slippery.

Luckily, we are not tracking any further chance of precipitation for foreseeable future.

Mason City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 12°
Albert Lea
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 11°
Austin
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 11°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 9°
