StormTeam3: Slippery Driving Sunday Morning

A rain /snow mix overnight will lead to slippery conditions Sunay morning.

Posted: Nov 16, 2019 4:45 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

As Saturday remains a partly sunny day with highs in the mid 40s, we are watching for dangerous conditions overnight and into Sunday morning. As a newly develop cold front moves through the area, it will drop some precipitation, but with tonight's low temperature hovering around the magic freezing point number of 32 degrees, exactly what kind of precipitation this will be is hard to determine. It is most probable that this will be a wintery mix of rain, ice, and snow starting soon after midnight and lasting until around 8am. It will predominantly be a rain event early on, but will transition to ice and snow as temperatures cool in the early morning hours of Sunday.

Rainfall on roads will freeze to ice and create for slippery, and dangerous, driving conditions through midday Sunday. Please be cautious when driving early Sunday. Snow accumulations, which would occur if temperatures tonight are slightly colder than anticipated, will be less than half an inch.

Mason City
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
35° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Slick roads possible Sunday morning
