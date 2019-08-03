StormTeam3: Slight Risk of Severe Weather on Monday

After over a week straight of pristine summer-like weather, our next round of severe weather is beginning to take shape. On Saturday, the Storm Prediction Center out of Norman, OK placed our entire viewing area under a 'Slight' risk for severe weather on Monday. A 'Slight' risk is a level 2 out of 5 in how the SPC ranks the severity of their severe weather predictions. This is anticipation of a cold front that will roll through Minnesota and Iowa sometime during the day Monday.



These storms will be fueled by the continued influx of moisture into our area. Weak winds from the south have brought moisture into the area over the past few days. The humidity in the air will start to feel uncomfortable as dew points will nose into the upper 60's - lower 70s come Monday. This humidity, combined with surface temperatures into the upper 80's, will make for an atmosphere primed for severe weather by Monday's cold front.



The main risks associated with this storm will be strong winds, hail, and flash flooding. Tornadoes are unlikely, but one or two can't be ruled out given the middle atmosphere wind that will be present Monday. Storms are most likely during the afternoon hours.



We are currently tracking the formation and movement of the cold front as it approaches. Stay tuned to KIMT for all the latest.