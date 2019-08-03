Clear

StormTeam3: Slight Risk of Severe Weather on Monday

The Storm Prediction Center placed our entire viewing area under a 'Slight' risk for severe weather this Monday.

Posted: Aug 3, 2019 8:40 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

Photo Gallery 2 Images

After over a week straight of pristine summer-like weather, our next round of severe weather is beginning to take shape. On Saturday, the Storm Prediction Center out of Norman, OK placed our entire viewing area under a 'Slight' risk for severe weather on Monday. A 'Slight' risk is a level 2 out of 5 in how the SPC ranks the severity of their severe weather predictions. This is anticipation of a cold front that will roll through Minnesota and Iowa sometime during the day Monday.


These storms will be fueled by the continued influx of moisture into our area. Weak winds from the south have brought moisture into the area over the past few days. The humidity in the air will start to feel uncomfortable as dew points will nose into the upper 60's - lower 70s come Monday. This humidity, combined with surface temperatures into the upper 80's, will make for an atmosphere primed for severe weather by Monday's cold front.


The main risks associated with this storm will be strong winds, hail, and flash flooding. Tornadoes are unlikely, but one or two can't be ruled out given the middle atmosphere wind that will be present Monday. Storms are most likely during the afternoon hours.


We are currently tracking the formation and movement of the cold front as it approaches. Stay tuned to KIMT for all the latest.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Tracking a warm and sunny weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

State Patrol: Three people in two vehicles killed in I-90 crash

Image

IHSBCA All-Star teams announced

Image

New soccer field comes to Rochester

Image

Honkers split with Mankato

Image

BBQ Restaurant shutting down

Image

2.8 Million kids injured yearly by falls

Image

Riding to Sturgis

Image

Chris and Katie as snake handlers

Image

Snakes in a live shot

Image

Dodge County Relay for Life

Community Events