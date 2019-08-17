Clear
StormTeam3: Severe weather lining up for overnight tonight

A line of severe weather will push through the area overnight. Strong wind will be the primary threat.

Posted: Aug 17, 2019 4:33 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

Don't let the clear and sunny skies of Saturday deceive you, there are storms on the way for late tonight.

On Saturday morning, the Storm Prediction Center out of Norman, OK upgraded Iowa and southern Minnesota to a categorical 'Slight' risk of severe weather, a level 2/5 for how they rate severe weather potential.

While high pressure has remained in place for Saturday, keeping the skies blue with few clouds, this high pressure is swiftly moving out. On the way in is a strong cold front. Boosting the incoming front's strength is an area low pressure near the surface over the Dakotas. As the day moves on, the low will warp the cold front here into a small rotating storm complex known as a Mesoscale Convective System (MCV). This MCV will have the potential to bring isolated severe storms to NW Iowa and SW Minnesota (not our area). By nightfall, the entire system will line up to form a line, or bow, of storms. These storms will impact our area past midnight. 

For us, with this bow storm system, the main threat will be intense wind gusting to over 50 mph and heavy rainfall.

Let's time it out.

  • 1-2AM - The first thunderstorms will move into the western counties of our area (Freeborn, Winnebago, Hancock counties). An intense bow echo shape is forming.HRRR Model at 2:30AM (likely a little behind schedule)
  • 3-4AM - Thunderstorms will move into middle counties ( Cerro Gordo, Dodge, Mower, Olmsted, and Worth). HRRR Model at 4AM
  • 5-6AM - Before moving out to the east, thunderstorms will impact the east of the area (Fillmore, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell counties).HRRR Model at 6AM

*** Because these thunderstorms are all occurring during peak overnight hours, many people will likely be asleep. It is a good idea to sleep with a weather radio, or a mobile phone set with push alerts tonight, in case of a serious threat. You can download our app with push alerts below. We will be tracking the storm overnight. 

Tracking severe storms tonight.
Community Events