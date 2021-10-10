StormTeam3: Rain Chances Overnight, Limited For Sunday

Into the overnight hours expect fast-moving, yet light, showers to continue to trot through the area. It is quite possible that you may not even notice them.

Looking ahead, the surface low-pressure system providing these brief rain opportunities and breezy conditions will continue to move into western and central Minnesota by early Sunday. The low will move towards the northeast through the day, keeping winds on the higher side of the scale. Decreasing cloud coverage looks to be the theme for Sunday.

Through the afternoon, a cold front, associated with the departing low-pressure system, will work its way through the viewing area. As it does so, the opportunity for a brief shower or two along the front may develop, but remain light in nature. Models have been indicating the chance for a light shower or two, but enhanced mid-level warming from the passing warm front overnight will provide enough heat to help produce a cap to the atmosphere, limiting any shower-like activity. Having said this, depending on how much heating we see tomorrow during the warming period of the day, plus the amount of moisture in the atmosphere associated with this system alone, the opportunity to reduce the strength of the cap and generate a few showers in the afternoon hours could be possible.