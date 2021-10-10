StormTeam3: Rain Chances Monday

A system currently situated over the Central Plains continues to bring severe storms across Oklahoma and northern Texas tonight.

This same system, although weaker, will make its way into the Midwest on Monday posing the risk for strong to severe storms in Illinois, Indiana, and southeastern Wisconsin. The passing of this low-pressure system to our east will once again open up the opportunity for a few showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two after 1 PM. Something important to note is that we are NOT expecting any severe weather from this.

One deciding factor on if we see any chance of showers is the location of the upper-level ridging that is stationed across the eastern half of the lower 48. As the low-pressure system departs the plains overnight, it will travel along the western half of the clockwise rotating ridge. How far west this ridge is, will dictate rain chances tomorrow evening.

For now, model agreement for showers appears to be growing as the GDPS (Canadian Forecasting Model), ECMWF (European Global Model), GFS (American Model), and the NAM (North American Mesoscale Model) have all displayed a similar output in their last two runs, indicating that the positioning of the low when passing the viewing area tomorrow evening would give some of the viewing area a chance for showers. Most of the models have shown higher probabilities along the Mississippi bordering counties.

Model indicated rainfall accumulation values locally falling somewhere between a tenth to a half an inch, while areas east towards the Mississippi could see rainfall totals around an inch. As a reminder, model accumulation values are not perfect and not promised, and will likely be different from various observation amounts.

As always, please send in your local rainfall totals to StormTeam 3.