StormTeam3: Prolonged rain expected through Sunday morning

An unseasonable amount of rain is expected over the next 24 hours.

Posted By: Sean Macaday

After a messy Saturday morning filled with snow, freezing rain, ice, and normal rain, even more precipitation is still expected. Rain will fall from Saturday afternoon, straight through the night, and into Sunday morning. During this time period, rainfall amounts will be around 1 inch throughout most of the area. Local flooding will have to be monitored in unfrozen creeks and rivers considering the already frozen and saturated ground. 

The larger concern is what will become of all the rainwater when temperatures drop below freezing Sunday night. All the roads will still be wet, and all that water will quickly freeze over Sunday night. Light freezing rain and snow are also expected Sunday night. Driving conditions should be poor from this time through Monday as roads will become slippery and snow continues to fall.

Stay with KIMT as we track this storm. Feel free to email any questions this weekend to Sean at smacaday@kimt.com

Tracking a messy winter storm this weekend
