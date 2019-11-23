StormTeam3: Pleasant Next Few Days Before the Snow

High pressure is moving across the region today bringing a mostly clear, sunny, and warmer today to the weekend. Highs in the low to mid 40s today are making for a very pleasant afternoon. Warm temperatures will stick around through Monday as warmer air in the upper atmosphere moves in from the south. Sunday will see increasing clouds throughout the day with some moving out around sunset. A brief snowstorm will move through the area late Tuesday and early Wednesday, likely dropping several inches of snow. We are continuing to monitor this system as this snow forecast is subject to change. Another much more prolonged system looks to chug through the midwest dropping snow between Friday and Sunday.