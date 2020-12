It was a rather windy day across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa on Monday. Wind gusts topped 40 mph across the region. Here's a list of some of the peak wind gusts from across the area.

Mason City, IA - 55 mph

Algona, IA - 54 mph

Rochester, MN - 52 mph

Fairmont, MN - 48 mph

Mankato, MN - 48 mph

Forest City, IA - 47 mph

Austin, MN - 46 mph

Charles City, IA - 46 mph

Owatonna, MN - 44 mph

Dodge Center, MN - 44 mph

Preston, MN - 43 mph

Decorah, IA - 41 mph

Winona, MN - 36 mph