Clear
BREAKING NEWS Railroad officer who shot subject in Mason City will not be indicted Full Story

StormTeam3: Overnight storms Saturday night into Sunday morning.

A cold front will move in late Saturday night and pop a line of strong storms throughout the region.

Posted: Aug 16, 2019 7:57 PM
Updated: Aug 16, 2019 8:05 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

Photo Gallery 4 Images

While Saturday during the day will be pleasant with mostly sunny skies. All eyes are on a cold front currently draped across North Dakota and Canada. By late Saturday night into early Sunday, the front will move in, bringing with it a round of overnight storms, with a potential for them to be severe.
The Storm Prediction Center out of Norman, OK marked our viewing area for a "Marginal" risk of severe weather Saturday night, a level 1/5. Per National Weather Service forecast discussions and model data, it seems that areas south of I-90 will be at a greater risk for severe weather. The main threats here being strong wind and heavy rain, with a potential for hail.
Concerning the timing, storms will most likely move into Freeborn and Dodge counties around 1am Sunday. Reaching Floyd, Howard, and Fillmore counties by around 5am before trekking further east.
Looking into Monday, we are tracking a potential for a strong storm system, known to meteorology as a Mesoscale Convective System (MCS) moving into the area. A strong MCS would allow for supercells to set up over the region, and with that the chance for tornadoes. Stay tuned to KIMT for the latest.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 67°
Tracking warmer weather and another chance for weekend storms
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris Gives the Forecast with Tacos

Image

JULY 2019 was hot

Image

Chris Likes that TexMex

Image

Countdown to Kickoff: Stewartville Tigers

Image

Vandalism in Byron

Image

Ag Tech Talk

Image

Joice Library gets State funding

Image

Pet First Aid and CPR

Image

Law Enforcement Raises Money for Special Olympics

Image

Transit Circulator

Community Events