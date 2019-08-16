StormTeam3: Overnight storms Saturday night into Sunday morning.

While Saturday during the day will be pleasant with mostly sunny skies. All eyes are on a cold front currently draped across North Dakota and Canada. By late Saturday night into early Sunday, the front will move in, bringing with it a round of overnight storms, with a potential for them to be severe.

The Storm Prediction Center out of Norman, OK marked our viewing area for a "Marginal" risk of severe weather Saturday night, a level 1/5. Per National Weather Service forecast discussions and model data, it seems that areas south of I-90 will be at a greater risk for severe weather. The main threats here being strong wind and heavy rain, with a potential for hail.

Concerning the timing, storms will most likely move into Freeborn and Dodge counties around 1am Sunday. Reaching Floyd, Howard, and Fillmore counties by around 5am before trekking further east.

Looking into Monday, we are tracking a potential for a strong storm system, known to meteorology as a Mesoscale Convective System (MCS) moving into the area. A strong MCS would allow for supercells to set up over the region, and with that the chance for tornadoes. Stay tuned to KIMT for the latest.