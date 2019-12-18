StormTeam3: Outdoors weather inbound for the week ahead

After some chilly days with highs in the teens, warmer than average air is in store. A ridge in the jet stream will allow for temps in the 30s (and even 40s) through Christmas. But first, Wednesday will still be the last colder day for the next week. Highs today around 18 degrees, with some places in N. Iowa reaching 20 degrees. Temps do not really cool overnight as the warm air begins moving in. Thursday's high will be a nice 30 degrees, with again partly sunny skies. Sunday is likely the warmest day this week with highs in the low 40s. There is no chance for precip until Christmas or just after Christmas, so enjoy the pleasant week ahead.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy

Highs: Upper teens - Low 20s

Winds: S 8-14mph

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy

Lows: Upper teens

Winds: S 5-10mph

Thursday: Partly Cloudy

Highs: Near 30

Winds: SE 0-5mph