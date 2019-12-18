Clear

StormTeam3: Outdoors weather inbound for the week ahead

Some unseasonably warm temps will be present the next 7 days.

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 8:10 AM
Updated: Dec 18, 2019 8:20 AM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

After some chilly days with highs in the teens, warmer than average air is in store. A ridge in the jet stream will allow for temps in the 30s (and even 40s) through Christmas. But first, Wednesday will still be the last colder day for the next week. Highs today around 18 degrees, with some places in N. Iowa reaching 20 degrees. Temps do not really cool overnight as the warm air begins moving in. Thursday's high will be a nice 30 degrees, with again partly sunny skies. Sunday is likely the warmest day this week with highs in the low 40s. There is no chance for precip until Christmas or just after Christmas, so enjoy the pleasant week ahead.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper teens - Low 20s
Winds: S 8-14mph

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy
Lows: Upper teens
Winds: S 5-10mph

Thursday: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Near 30
Winds: SE 0-5mph

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: -8°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -10°
Austin
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 3°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: -8°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
-3° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -13°
Warmer air is in store through Christmas
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Weather Sean 12/18

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 12/17

Image

High school hoops highlights from Tuesday

Image

Bernie Sanders criticizes Mayo

Image

Rallying for impeachment

Image

Helping the homeless in rural areas

Image

North Iowa man living with ALS, shares prognosis

Image

Big piece of River City Renaissance Project is approved

Image

Flu confirmed in Cerro Gordo County

Image

Miracles and Heroes

Community Events